In the latest Twitter spat that has been continuing for the past four-five days between the Chief Ministers of Assam and Delhi, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal today wrote in a social media post in Assamese language.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal paid respect Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev on his death anniversary and wrote a stanza from an Assamese prayer and tweeted it.

হৰি নাম ৰসে বৈকুণ্ঠ প্ৰকাশে

প্ৰেম অমৃতৰ নদী

শ্ৰীমন্ত শংকৰে পাৰ ভাঙি দিলা

বহে ব্ৰহ্মাণ্ডক ভেদি।।



মহাপুৰুষ শ্ৰীমন্ত শংকৰদেৱৰ তিৰোভাৱ তিথিত গুৰুজনালৈ শতকোটি প্ৰণাম। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 29, 2022

Earlier on August 28, Arvind Kerjiwal had once again taken a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and this time it seems the Delhi CM is planning to expand his reach to the north-eastern state of Assam.

The continuous pot shots and war-of-words that have been creating a storm in the political circle, began after Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the Assam government’s decision to shut down 34 schools, cannot be considered a good solution.

Earlier, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a counter tweet regarding 34 schools facing closure in Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed the Delhi CM for commenting before going through the facts.

At a time when the state of Assam is already hit by the 'English medium in vernacular schools' controversy, the decision to close schools due to poor performance in class 10 exams has put the state government in a tight spot.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that both the leaders should visit each other’s states and learn about the education system being implemented there.