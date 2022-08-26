In the latest war-of-words that have ensued in Twitter with regards to the education system in Assam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that both the leaders should visit each other’s states and learn about the education system being implemented there.

“I am ready to visit Assam. Tell me, when should I come? …You too should visit Delhi and see our school education model,” Kejriwal wrote in his tweet.

अरे। लगता है आप बुरा मान गए। मेरा मक़सद आपकी कमियाँ निकालने का नहीं था। हम सब एक देश हैं। हमें एक दूसरे से सीखना है। तभी तो भारत नम्बर वन देश बनेगा



मैं आता हूँ ना असम। बताइए कब आऊँ? आप शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अपने अच्छे काम दिखाना। आप दिल्ली आइये, मैं आपको दिल्ली के काम दिखाता हूँ https://t.co/SQCJyerfII — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 26, 2022

A political log-jam has been raking up between the CMs of Delhi and Assam, where both of the leaders have hit out at each other on microblogging site Twitter over Assam Government’s decision to shut down 34 schools due to zero pass percentage in the Class 10 examination.

The BJP-led Assam government's plan to merge schools that had 0% pass percentage in class 10 exams this year with other schools drew criticism from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a few days ago.

“Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said in a tweet.

Furthermore, the Delhi CM advised the Assam government to adopt the Delhi education model for improving the state’s education system.