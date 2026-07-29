Delhi CM Rekha Gupta speaks to Himanta BIswa Sarma, offers aid to flood-hit Assam

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on July 29 spoke with her Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed her government’s readiness to extend assistance to the flood-ravaged state.

In a post on X, Gupta conveyed her sympathies to families affected by the devastating floods and said the people and government of Delhi stood in solidarity with Assam during the crisis.

“People of Delhi and its government stand in complete empathy and solidarity with the brothers and sisters of Assam in this hour of crisis,” she said.

Gupta informed Sarma of the Delhi government’s willingness to provide aid and assistance to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected state.

The floods in Assam have claimed 75 lives so far, while more than 3.32 lakh people continue to be affected by the deluge.

The Delhi chief minister also expressed condolences over the loss of lives and prayed for strength for the bereaved and affected families. She further wished for the safety and success of the rescue and relief personnel engaged in operations across the flood-hit areas.