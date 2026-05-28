Delhi court issues notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over remarks on ‘Miya Muslims’

A Delhi court has issued a notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on a plea filed by activist Harsh Mander seeking registration of an FIR over alleged “provocative” remarks concerning “Miya Muslims”.

Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri issued the notice while hearing a revision petition filed by Mander against an earlier magistrate court order dated April 20, which had refused to direct police to register an FIR against the BJP leader.

According to the petition, Sarma had allegedly made remarks during a public event in Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district on January 27 regarding the removal of “four to five lakh Miya voters” during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Assam.

The plea further alleged that the Assam Chief Minister made statements suggesting that “only if they face troubles will they leave Assam” and that “we are ensuring that they cannot vote in Assam”.

Mander’s counsel argued before the sessions court that the lower court had wrongly dismissed the plea citing lack of territorial jurisdiction. The counsel referred to the concept of “Zero FIR”, arguing that information regarding a cognisable offence can be submitted at any police station irrespective of where the alleged offence took place.

Taking note of the submissions, the court issued notice to the respondents and fixed the next hearing for July 15, 2026.