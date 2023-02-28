Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet Colleague Satyendar Jain resigned on February 28 amidst legal troubles. Sisodia is currently in five-day CBI custody over the excise policy case, while Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case. The AAP has announced plans to move to the high court after Sisodia's Supreme Court bail plea was denied.

Sisodia was in charge of 18 of 33 departments in the national capital before his arrest, while Jain had been handling the health portfolio before his incarceration. The Delhi government now has a total of four ministers, and two new ministers are expected to be appointed.

The resignations come at a time when the Delhi government is set to present its budget, and Sisodia's arrest has cast a shadow over the proceedings. The AAP has yet to comment on who will be appointed to fill the vacant posts.

This is not the first time the AAP has faced controversy over its ministers. In 2015, former Law Minister Jitender Tomar was arrested on charges of possessing a fake degree, and he subsequently resigned. In 2017, former Social Welfare Minister Sandeep Kumar was also forced to resign following the release of a sex tape allegedly featuring him.

The resignations of Sisodia and Jain are likely to impact the functioning of the Delhi government, which has already faced criticism over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. With two key ministers now out of the picture, the AAP will need to work hard to regain public trust and confidence in its governance.