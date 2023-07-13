The scheduled IndiGo flight 6E 2031 from Delhi to Dibrugarh, as well as the Chennai-Guwahati-Dibrugarh flight 6E 2652, faced a diversion to Guwahati on July 13. The decision was made due to poor visibility conditions at Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh.

Sources have revealed that the flights were unable to land at their intended destination due to the challenging visibility conditions prevailing at the airport.

It is worth noting that Mohanbari Airport currently lacks an Instrument Landing System (ILS) due to ongoing runway merging work. This has necessitated the diversion of flights to ensure the safety of passengers.

An IndiGo source emphasized that there would be no compromise when it comes to passenger safety.