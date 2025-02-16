The Delhi Meetei Co-Ordinating Committee (DMCC) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately attempting to destabilize Manipur. The committee alleges that the imposition of President’s Rule and the selective enforcement of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) are part of a premeditated strategy to weaken Manipur’s governance structure and suppress the Meetei community.

An emergency online meeting was convened by DMCC on February 12, 2025, just four hours before the imposition of President’s Rule at 3:00 PM. The meeting noted that despite its strong organizational framework, the BJP failed to elect a successor after demanding the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. This alleged inaction, the committee argues, left the state in a leadership vacuum, paving the way for central intervention.

Subsequent consultative meetings on February 15, 2025, brought together legal experts, academicians, human rights activists, and former government officials from Manipur and other states. Participants criticized BJP's internal discussions, terming them a "political drama" meant to mislead the public, as the decision to impose President's Rule had allegedly been finalized by the central leadership well in advance.

DMCC further argues that the BJP has undermined democracy by toppling a democratically elected government despite the ruling coalition securing the support of 54 out of 60 MLAs in the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The imposition of President’s Rule under such circumstances, the committee states, is an authoritarian measure aimed at advancing the Centre’s hidden agenda.

The DMCC has raised concerns over the appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, former Home Secretary, as Governor of Manipur in December 2024.

The committee claims that the removal of CM Biren Singh and the imposition of President’s Rule align with long-standing demands of Chin-Kuki ethnic groups, who have allegedly been shielded by the Government of India and security forces under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

The DMCC has accused Indian security forces of providing protection to Kuki armed militant groups under the SoO agreement. The committee alleges that Kuki militants have been given free rein to attack police stations, government offices, and security personnel, resulting in 12 deaths of Indian security forces, without facing any action.

The committee argues that AFSPA was re-imposed in November 2024 at the behest of Chin-Kuki ethnic groups, despite its failure to prevent acts of violence, such as the abduction of six women and children in Jiribam. Instead of acting against Kuki militants, the Centre expanded AFSPA into Meetei villages, highlighting its alleged bias.

The DMCC warns that the combination of AFSPA and President’s Rule has left Meetei communities in fear and isolation, while allowing Kuki armed groups to operate under the protection of the SoO agreement.

The DMCC claims that the BJP-led Central Government has a history of destabilizing Manipur. In 2001, under President’s Rule, violent protests resulted in the burning down of the Manipur State Assembly and 16 MLA quarters, including the Chief Minister’s office. Security forces also killed 18 Meetei civilians during the unrest.

During its consultative meeting held on February 15, the committee resolved to demand the following:

1) Immediate revocation of President’s Rule and restoration of democratic governance in Manipur.

2) Recognition of Kuki militant groups under SoO as unlawful organizations, followed by a full-scale crackdown.

3) An end to India’s flawed Burma policy, which allegedly supports Kuki militants.

4) A non-partisan security approach, holding all armed groups accountable for violence.

5) Repeal of AFSPA and an end to military rule in Manipur.

6) Direct intervention by the Prime Minister to restore peace and initiate dialogue between Meetei and Kuki communities.

7) Immediate removal of the Home Minister for failure to maintain peace in Manipur.

The DMCC asserts that restoring public confidence between Meetei and Kuki communities is the urgent need of the hour, rather than continuing President’s Rule. It calls upon the Prime Minister to take direct responsibility and remove the Home Minister, whom it holds accountable for failing to restore stability in Manipur.