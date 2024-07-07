Delhi Police, in a significant breakthrough, arrested Imdad Parvez Musharraf, a notorious cyber criminal, recovering more than 200 SIM cards in the process.

The arrest was made in collaboration with the Juria police in Assam.

Musharraf, a resident of Juria, Assam, is accused of transferring around 4,000 SIM cards.

The illegal use of these SIM cards has allegedly facilitated cyber crimes resulting in the looting of lakhs of rupees.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police, who spearheaded the operation, has begun transporting the arrested criminal back to Delhi.

This arrest marks a significant step in curbing cyber crimes facilitated by fake SIM cards.