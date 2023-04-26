A bomb threat has been issued to a private school in Delhi. The information about the bomb was given through e-mail.

After getting the information, there was chaos on the school premises.

The school management called the parents and the children were sent home safely. Police and bomb disposal squad were deployed on the spot.

Located on Mathura Road in the National Capital, Delhi Public School, the search operation was launched after the management of DPS (DPS) received a bomb threat on the premises through e-mail on Wednesday morning.

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The official said that the school was evacuated around 8 am and the fire department was informed about the threatening email.

According to officials, a fire engine was sent to the spot. The search for the bomb continues on the school premises.

It is worth mentioning that earlier the Indian School located in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi had received two bomb threats in April this year and in November last year.

On April 12, the school was evacuated following a threat email and the entire campus was searched by the bomb squad and other agencies. However, after no explosive material was found during this period, the threatening email was termed as a rumour.