Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended Nitin Verma, a convict in a 16-year-old triple murder case, from Guwahati, Assam. Verma had been absconding for over a year after being released on parole.

The case dates back to April 19, 2008, when three bodies - a male, his pregnant wife, and his mother - were found killed with a sharp weapon in their Palam village residence. Initially, it seemed like a robbery gone wrong, but the investigation revealed a startling truth.

Nitin Verma, the son of the deceased couple, had committed the gruesome murders due to an extramarital affair. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, after being granted parole, he went underground.

A team from the New Delhi Range Crime Branch tracked Verma's movements and found him frequently changing mobile numbers and hideouts to evade arrest. Following a tip-off about his presence in Guwahati, the team conducted raids and finally apprehended the absconding convict.

Verma has admitted his involvement in the 2008 triple murder case. He has been booked under relevant sections of the law, and further legal proceedings are underway.