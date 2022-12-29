Welcoming the delimitation exercise, BTR Chief Pramod Boro on December 29 said that the delimitation process will give the people of Assam equal rights and equal development. He said that the process will benefit the people belonging to ethnic groups of Assam to a great extent.



However, the BTR Chief urged people to take note of the advantage and disadvantages of different ethnic groups while the exercise is carried out.



Notably, on December 27, Election Commission of India had initiated delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950.

The Census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state.

Earlier on December 14, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an exclusive interview with India TodayNE had said that the delimitation process would start within a month in Assam.

The CM had said that delimitation of the assembly constituency is the entry door to implement Clause 6 in Assam.

Pramod Boro said that a new era and horizon has started in assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma . He added that Assam will soon be one of the top states in the country during the tenure of CM Sarma.



The BTR Chief was in Golaghat attending a religious community held at Changkhati. During his visit, Pramod Bodo announced a grant of Rs 1 crore for the construction of a guest house in Changkhati area.