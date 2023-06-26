Speaking on the ongoing delimitation process in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 26 asserted that the Congress party would unquestionably protest against the proposed changes. However, he expressed confidence, stating that the delimitation would keep the Congress party's influence at bay for the next 50 years. Sarma claimed that if the delimitation process were to occur, it would inundate the Congress party with discontent, comparable to the abundance of rainwater during a thunderstorm.

The Chief Minister, keen to clarify his position, emphasized that the people of Barak had expressed gratitude towards him for the delimitation process, but he redirected their appreciation to the Election Commission for their efforts. Similarly, BJP leaders from Barak had approached him on June 25 to convey their appreciation, but Sarma humbly requested them to credit the Election Commission instead.

Sarma further claimed that the delimitation process had garnered widespread satisfaction among the people of Assam. Even the Goria Muslim community, a prominent demographic in the region, had reportedly expressed contentment with the proposed changes. While certain political parties had called for a bandh (shutdown) in Barak, Sarma contended that those who aspired to remain Indian citizens were already elated with the delimitation process.

Highlighting specific instances of gratitude, Sarma mentioned that residents of Hailakandi had expressed their gratitude, believing that he had successfully safeguarded Assam's interests. Additionally, he pointed out that Chaygaon no longer remained under the Goroimari constituency, eliminating the need for protests in that area. The Chief Minister concluded by expressing his belief that an increased number of seats allocated to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would lead to greater happiness for the state.

The ongoing delimitation process in Assam continues to be a subject of contention, with the Congress party expressing its strong opposition.