Invitation from the Election Commission to take part in the consultation process about delimitation was once again turned down by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on March 28.

Bhupen Borah, the head of the APCC, stated during a press conference held at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, “The EC sent us an invitation again after we did not attend participate in the consultancy process. People from several political parties who attended the conference advised us to go and take part.

“But we weren’t waiting for the consultancy process to happen as we met the EC just after the notification of the delimitation process was issued,” Borah said.

“Other political parties have put forward their views regarding the delimitation process to the EC however, we did the same before the consultancy process was started,” he added.

The APCC chairman concluded his remarks by saying, "So, we do not have any further views or opinions to put forward in front of the Election Commission."

It needs mention here that the top leaders of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) decided on March 27 not to take part in the ongoing delimitation exercise's consultation process after receiving no satisfactory response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) despite repeated reminders. On the other hand, the ECI had invited Congress delegates to meet with the Commission until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.