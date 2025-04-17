Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for India to accept the enduring reality of the civilizational divide with Pakistan.

Reacting to recent comments made by Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, CM Sarma asserted that the time has come to abandon illusions of rapprochement with the neighbouring nation.

“General Munir has categorically highlighted the deep-rooted ideological gulf that separates our two nations — in religion, customs, traditions, thought, and ambition,” Sarma wrote, referencing the Pakistan Army Chief’s public remarks. “This reaffirmation of the Two-Nation Theory reminds us why Pakistan was created in the first place — because of these irreconcilable differences.”

Sarma emphasised that these differences are not merely political or historical but civilizational. “The delineation is clear; our paths are divergent,” he stated.



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“It is now incumbent upon us to fortify our nation, uphold our dharma, and cherish our civilizational values. By doing so, we can ensure that our nation’s stature and influence ascend to unparalleled heights.”

The Chief Minister's statement underscores a growing sentiment within certain sections of Indian leadership that normalisation with Pakistan may be futile under current circumstances. His remarks are likely to resonate across nationalist platforms, setting the tone for a firmer diplomatic posture toward Pakistan.

Sarma has consistently advocated for a strong and self-assured India that takes pride in its cultural and spiritual roots. His latest message reaffirms that vision — one where ideological clarity and national confidence take precedence over political idealism.