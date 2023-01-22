Biswajit Rai, a member of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation(KLO)-constituted peace committee on January 22 said that KLO Chairman Jeevan Singh will not detract even a point away from the demand of the separate state of Kamtapur.

"On January 26, for the long-cherished dream of the Koch-Rajbongshi people will be fulfilled", Biswajit Rai said.

Koch-Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad organized a mass rally at Sidalsati in Bongaigaon district demanding a separate Kamtapur state. The demand for a separate Kamtapur state is a long-standing demand of the Koch-Rajbongshi people.

"On the assurance of the Central Government, KLO Chief Jeevan Singh has returned to the mainstream. I am sure both Government of Assam and West Bengal will co-operate in the peace talks and on the demand of separate state of Kamtapur.", Rai added.

"A ceasefire agreement between KLO and the Central Government will be signed in a day or two and with that there will be no technical hurdles in holding talks between the Central Government and KLO. I am hopeful that the long-standing demand of the Koch-Rajbangshi people will be fulfilled by January 26.", Rai added.

On january 18, in a significant development, Jiban Singha Koch, the self-styled chief of the terrorist group Kamatapur Liberation Organisation or KLO, has surrendered near the Indo-Myanmar border. According to police sources, Jeevan Singha is likely to join peace talks with the Centre.

Jiban Singha Koch and nine-member of his group surrendered before security forces in the Longwa region in Mon district last Friday, sources added.

Many senior members of KLO have surrendered in the past.

In 2022, Kailash Koch, the second most important leader of the organisation, and his wife surrendered before the police in Kolkata.

Also Read: Assam: KLO chief Jeevan Singha lodged at Guwahati’s BSF camp, under doctor’s supervision

After their surrender, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the outfit to join the peace talks with the government.

Largely active in Western Assam and northern Bengal, the KLO has been demanding a separate Kamatapur state.

Jiban Singha Koch formed the group in 1995, three years after he graduated from Siliguri College.

After the formation of the group, they started demanding a separate state with parts of Cooch Behar, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri districts, as well as stretches of Assam.

Earlier on January 21, Commander-in-Chief of KLO Jeevan Singha was brought to Guwahati from Delhi in a special army aircraft on January 21. Currently the KLO chief has been kept at a BSF camp near Guwahati.

However, top five KLO leaders including the organisation’s foreign secretary are still in Delhi to discuss the framework of their demands with the Home Department and Central Intelligence Agency.

Jeevan Singha is under the strict supervision of the doctors who is monitoring his health.