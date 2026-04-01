Democracy at every doorstep: 101-year-old voter felicitated in Assam's Kokrajhar

The Kokrajhar district administration in Assam on Wednesday, April 1, felicitated 101-year-old voter Sukali Barman, underscoring the campaign theme of “Democracy at Every Doorstep” ahead of the Assembly elections.



Sukali Barman, a resident of the 3-Kokrajhar Legislative Assembly Constituency, was honoured at her residence by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Dr. P. Uday Praveen, who visited her as part of the Home Voting initiative. The programme, facilitated under the aegis of the Election Commission of India, aims to enable elderly and differently abled voters to cast their ballots from home.



Despite her advanced age, Barman continues to actively participate in the electoral process, with officials describing her as a symbol of enduring civic responsibility. “Voters like Sukali Barman embody the true spirit of democracy and inspire all sections of society,” Dr. Praveen said during the visit.



The Home Voting initiative allows senior citizens aged 85 years and above, as well as Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), to exercise their franchise without the need to travel to polling stations. Officials said the effort is part of a broader push to ensure accessibility and dignity in the voting process.



Reiterating the administration’s commitment to inclusive elections, the district authorities said they are working to strengthen participation across all demographics, guided by the Election Commission’s vision of “No Voter to be Left Behind.”



The initiative has gained traction in several parts of the country, with election authorities increasingly focusing on last-mile connectivity to ensure that age or physical limitations do not impede democratic participation.