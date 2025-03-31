With the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections fast approaching, BTR Chief Pramod Boro has hinted at crucial discussions on poll strategies taking place in April. Speaking at Cotton University during the birth anniversary celebration of esteemed Bodo social reformer Upendra Nath Brahma, Boro emphasized that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already outlined the electoral roadmap.

In a pointed critique of former BTR Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Boro questioned his assertions about "eliminating" political rivals. "Does he genuinely have public backing? Beyond his own vote, he holds no sway over anyone else’s—sometimes not even within his own family," Boro remarked. He cautioned against underestimating the power of democracy, recalling how voters have previously unseated even seasoned politicians.

Addressing the recent shifts in political allegiance within BTR—particularly leaders moving from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)—Boro dismissed speculation of hostility. "Politics is dynamic—some join, some leave. There’s no animosity; I believe in friendship," he stated.