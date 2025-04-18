The upcoming panchayat elections in Assam have become embroiled in controversy as opposition parties allege widespread intimidation tactics by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a statement claiming that "grassroots democracy has been severely trampled" through systematic efforts to force opposition candidates to withdraw their nominations.

According to CPI(M) Secretary Suprakash Talukdar, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government has deployed both administrative machinery and state police to create "an atmosphere of fear" in rural areas. The statement details specific allegations in multiple districts, including Nagaon, Morigaon, and Barak Valley.

Reports suggest opposition candidates face threats, including removal from government benefit schemes and halting of infrastructure projects in their villages. In some cases, female candidates have allegedly seen their husbands arrested by police.

The controversy has intensified following numerous unopposed victories by BJP candidates after opposition nominees withdrew their nominations. In Biswanath Chariali's Chatiya, the constituency of BJP MLA Padma Hazarika, media reports indicate that all Congress candidates pulled out of the race.

CPI(M) officials also criticised the State Election Commission for "abandoning its independent role" and accused the government of deliberately timing the election to coincide with the Bohag Bihu festival to suppress voter turnout.