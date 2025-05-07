In a heartening display of democratic spirit, 105-year-old Haripriya Baruah from Abhayapuri in Assam’s Bongaigaon district cast her vote in the second phase of the ongoing panchayat elections on Wednesday, May 7.



Baruah, a resident of the Abhayapuri assembly constituency, arrived at the polling station at Natun Deohati Primary School accompanied by her granddaughter.



Despite her age, the centenarian made her way to the booth, inspiring voters young and old with her commitment to exercising her franchise.

Polling is currently underway across 13 districts, including Bongaigaon, as part of the second phase of Assam's panchayat elections.



Officials at the polling center lauded Baruah's determination, calling her a shining example of civic participation.