Denish Das tops Assam Premier League auction with Rs 12.60 lakh deal as franchises build squads

Denish Das emerged as the costliest signing in the marquee player round of the inaugural Assam Premier League (APL) player auction after Barpeta Braves secured the Assam batter for Rs 12.60 lakh following intense bidding in Guwahati on Sunday, July 19.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar was the second-highest purchase of the day, with Charaideo Sunrisers signing the wicketkeeper-batter for Rs 12.20 lakh. Veteran Assam batter Sibsankar Roy joined Barak Legends for Rs 12 lakh, while Ayushman Malakar and Swarupam Purkayastha were picked up by Tezpur Titans and Jorhat Stallions respectively for Rs 11.80 lakh each.

The marquee player auction witnessed strong competition among the eight franchises as they began assembling their squads ahead of the tournament's inaugural edition, scheduled to begin on August 1.

Among the other major signings, Barak Legends added all-rounder Abdul Ajij Kuraishi for Rs 8.40 lakh and Bhargab Lakhar for Rs 5.20 lakh. Barpeta Braves secured Saurav Dihingia for Rs 7.80 lakh, while Dibrugarh Warriors signed Saahil Jain for Rs 7.20 lakh and Jitumoni Kalita for Rs 6.20 lakh.

The auction will continue with franchises selecting players from the remaining pool as they look to put together balanced squads for the competition.

Ahead of the auction, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) president Taranga Gogoi said the league would provide a long-awaited platform for cricketers from across the state.

"The auction on 19 July is the day this league becomes real for our players. Cricketers from every district of Assam have put their names forward, and in a week they will know which of the eight teams they will represent," Gogoi had said.

Expressing confidence in the tournament, he added, "When the first match is played on 1 August, we want every fan in the state to feel that this league belongs to them. Assam has waited a long time for a platform of its own, and we intend to make the first season one to remember."

The marquee player list featured several of Assam's leading domestic cricketers. Alongside Das, Roy and Purkayastha, the batting pool included Saahil Jain, Pradyun Saikia and Saurav Dihingia. The all-round options featured Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Akash Sengupta and Ayushman Malakar, while Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Rohit Sen and Ruhinandan Pegu were among the wicketkeeping choices.

All 20 marquee players have represented Assam in BCCI tournaments, making them some of the most sought-after names at the auction for the state's first-ever franchise-based T20 league.