The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Guwahati has issued a dense fog alert that is impacting Assam and other Northeast states.

This alert began on January 9 and is expected to last for three days.

The dense to very dense fog conditions have been forecasted for several districts within the state, affecting visibility and daily activities.

The affected districts on January 9th included Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi.

On January 10, the alert extended to Sivasagar, Charaideo, Majuli, Jorhat, Nagaon, Hojai, Morigaon, Darrang, Udalguri, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi.



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For January 11, the RMC's fog alert is effective in the districts of Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, and Goalpara.

Additionally, all Northeast states, except Arunachal Pradesh, are likely to experience similar fog conditions.

The presence of this dense fog has been linked to an increase in road accidents over the past several days, prompting advisories for drivers to exercise caution due to reduced visibility.

This weather phenomenon has also disrupted transportation services, including the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and transportation in the Delhi-NCR region.

As the region grapples with these challenging conditions, residents and travellers are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.