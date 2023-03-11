The deportation process of 87 foreign nationals, who had entered India illegally, has begun from the Silchar central jail (Transit Camp). Among the 87 inmates, there were 22 Bangladeshis, 64 Myanmarese, and one from Senegal. The inmates were shifted to the newly constructed Transit Camp in Goalpara, as per the orders received from the Gauhati High Court.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that talks are going on between representatives of the Centre and other respective governments to facilitate the deportation process and complete all necessary formalities. Once the formalities are completed, the exact date of deportation will be fixed.

It is worth noting that in February 2022, a group of 22 Bangladeshi nationals were deported to their country through the Sutarkandi international border check post. In July 2022, three Bangladesh nationals were repatriated to their country via the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Sutarkandi in Karimganj district. In August 2022, ten Bangladeshi nationals were deported to Bangladesh from the Karimganj border, and in October 2022, eight Bangladesh nationals were deported to their country through the Sutarkandi checkpoint near the India-Bangladesh international border in Karimganj district.

The deportation of foreign nationals who enter the country illegally is an ongoing process in India. The government has been taking measures to strengthen border security and prevent illegal immigration.