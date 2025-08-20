“Desperate attempt to divert attention”: Gaurav Gogoi on Centre’s bills targeting ministers

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has accused the government of introducing three bills in Parliament to distract public attention from Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Adhikar Yatra” in Bihar. The yatra, covering 1,300 km over 16 days, aims to highlight alleged voter roll manipulation and protect democratic rights ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

"The bills of Home Minister Amit Shah are nothing but a desperate attempt to divert the attention of the public away from the blistering Vote Adhikar Yatra of Shri Rahul Gandhi. First CSDS - BJP IT cell drama and now these bills. Clearly, the winds of change are blowing in Bihar," Gogoi posted on X.

The three bills scheduled for introduction on Wednesday — the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 — would allow the removal of a prime minister, Union minister, chief minister, or state/UT minister if arrested or detained on serious criminal charges.

Opposition leaders argue the move is intended to divert attention from protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which they allege disproportionately affects backward communities, minorities, and migrant workers. Gandhi has described the yatra as a “direct fight against vote chori” from Bihar’s soil.

The government maintains that the SIR process is a transparent measure to ensure electoral integrity. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary dismissed the yatra as an attempt to mislead voters.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien criticised the government’s timing, saying, "In the dead of night, more stunts from the shaky 239-seat Modi coalition as they look for more ways to MOCK & DISRUPT PARLIAMENT."

Congress senior spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi added, "What a vicious circle! No guildelines for arrest followed! Arrests of opposition leaders rampant and disproportionate. New proposed law removes incumbent #CM, etc, immediately on arrest. Best way to destabilise opposition is to unleash biased central agencies to arrest oppo CMs, and despite being unable to defeat them electorally, remove them by arbitrary arrests!! And no ruling party incumbent CM ever touched!!"

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend Section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, providing a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention on serious criminal charges. According to the bill’s statement of objects and reasons, “It is expected that they rise above political interests and act only in the public interest and for the welfare of people. It is expected that the character and conduct of Ministers holding the office should be beyond any ray of suspicion.”

Currently, there is no provision to remove a Chief Minister or Minister arrested on serious criminal charges. The bill aims to fill this gap, stating, "In view of the above, there is a need to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, for providing a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in such cases."