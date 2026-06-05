'Despite best efforts to paint a gloomy picture of India's economy by the opposition, data says otherwise': Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 5, said the latest economic data reflects the strength and resilience of the Indian economy, asserting that the country continues to remain among the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said that despite attempts by the Opposition and certain sections to portray a negative picture of the economy, official data presented a different reality.

According to the Chief Minister, India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2025-26 is estimated to grow by 7.7 per cent, while real Gross Value Added (GVA) is projected to increase by 7.9 per cent.



Despite best efforts by the Opposition and certain sections to paint a gloomy picture of India's economy - the official data points say otherwise.



The real GDP for 2025-26 is estimated to grow by 7.7% while real GVA has grown by 7.9%.



These numbers not only show the robustness… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 5, 2026

Sarma said the figures demonstrate not only the robustness of the Indian economy but also the effectiveness of policy decisions taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He noted that India has continued to register strong growth despite multiple global challenges and economic uncertainties.

"The India Growth Story continues unabated," Sarma said, adding that the country's reform agenda remains one of the strongest and that India continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies globally.

The Chief Minister also credited ongoing economic reforms and policy stability for sustaining growth momentum amid global headwinds.