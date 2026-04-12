Despite odds, specially-abled student from Tinsukia secures HSLC success, seeks aid for higher studies

A specially-abled student from Assam’s Tinsukia district has secured a second division in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, highlighting both her academic determination and the financial challenges that may hinder her pursuit of higher education.



Nurjahan Begum, a resident of No. 1 Mugam Gaon in Pengree Khatangpani under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency, achieved 46.9 per cent in the HSLC examination results declared on April 10. A student of Pengree Higher Secondary School, she also secured a letter mark in the Health Care subject.



Daughter of Mohammad Abdul Shahid and Kulsuma Begum, Nurjahan lives with a severe physical disability that renders her legs non-functional. She navigates her daily activities using her hands, a condition that has posed continuous challenges throughout her academic journey.



Despite these constraints, she continued her education with consistent effort and completed her secondary schooling. Her achievement has drawn attention in the local community, where residents have acknowledged her perseverance in the face of both physical and economic hardships.



However, her family has expressed concern over the financial difficulties that may prevent her from enrolling in college. They have appealed to the Assam government, local organisations, and educationists in the constituency to extend assistance for her higher studies.