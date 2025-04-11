Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed satisfaction at the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, recalling his narrow escape from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed more than 150 lives.

"On the night of 26/11, I was in Mumbai and scheduled to stay at the Taj. But as destiny would have it, I moved to another hotel at the last minute due to a change in plans," Sarma stated, reflecting on how fate spared him from being caught in one of India's deadliest terrorist incidents.

The Chief Minister's statement came as Rana, a key conspirator in the attacks, was recently brought to India to face justice after years of legal proceedings.

Sarma had previously documented his experience on Twitter (now X) on November 26, 2010, stating: "I was in Mumbai on 26/11. Booked at Taj but changed the hotel for some other reason. Stayed back in Mumbai for the next 3 days. Seen NSG action live."

In his recent comments, Sarma described the lasting impact of witnessing the National Security Guard's counter-terrorism operation from nearby. "The horror of that night, however, has stayed with me forever. I vividly remember watching the NSG operation unfold, and a single thought kept echoing in my mind ~ karma will one day catch up with the masterminds of this attack."

The Chief Minister suggested Rana's extradition represents both emotional closure and enhanced national security. "Sixteen years later, seeing Tahawwur Rana back on Indian soil brings not just a sense of closure, but also renewed confidence. With decisive leadership at the helm, those plotting against India will think twice before daring to strike."

The 2008 Mumbai attacks targeted multiple locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, where Sarma had originally planned to stay.