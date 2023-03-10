A devastating fire broke out at Khuli Cherra on the Assam-Mizoram border in Cachar district, leaving a vehicle and a warehouse burnt down. The incident occurred in the afternoon and the fire brigade was immediately informed. On reaching the spot, they found the vehicle with a broom completely burnt down and the warehouse on fire. The fire brigade acted quickly and burnt the entire warehouse to stop the fire from spreading.

The owner of the godown, Bahar Uddin, claimed that a group of miscreants had committed the crime. He stated that no one was present in the godown at the time of the incident and the miscreants took advantage of the situation to set it on fire.

The incident has caused a great loss to the owner, who is now seeking justice. The police have launched an investigation and are trying to identify the culprits behind the fire. This is not the first incident of violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, and tensions between the two states have been high for some time.

The local residents have expressed their concern over the increasing incidents of violence and the lack of adequate security measures in the area. They have urged the authorities to take strict action against the culprits and ensure the safety of the people living in the border areas.

The incident has also raised questions about the safety and security of the warehouses and vehicles in the area.