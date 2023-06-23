The recent flood situation in Assam has reached alarming proportions, as confirmed by the Assam Daily Flood Report published by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System of the Government of Assam. The report reveals that two precious lives have been lost, and a staggering population of 488,525 individuals has been affected, including 218,543 males, 203,813 females, and 66,169 children.

The floodwaters have wreaked havoc across 19 districts and sub-divisions, namely Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. The calamity has taken a toll on 54 revenue circles and has affected a staggering 1,538 villages.

To address the urgent need for shelter and assistance, a total of 215 relief camps and centers have been opened, providing solace to those displaced. Among these, 140 are relief camps, while 75 are relief distribution centers. The camps currently house 35,142 individuals, including 15,841 males, 12,985 females, 5,708 children, 545 pregnant or lactating mothers, and 63 persons with disabilities.

The impact of the floods extends beyond human lives, as animals have also been severely affected. A total of 427,474 animals, comprising 217,792 big animals, 133,281 small animals, and 76,401 poultry, have faced dire consequences. Tragically, 214 animals have been washed away by the deluge.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with five operations having taken place so far. Additionally, five individuals have been evacuated by boats, showcasing the efforts to reach those stranded in flood-affected areas.

As the floodwaters persist, the infrastructure has also suffered significant damage. Fourteen embankments have been affected, amplifying the challenges faced by the region. Furthermore, 213 roads across 14 districts have been damaged, impeding transportation and connectivity.

In specific incidents, landslides have occurred in Karimganj and urban flooding has been reported in Darrang and Kokrajhar. In Karimganj's Badarpur-Rabbania Pt-2 area under the Anglarbazar Gram Panchayat, four houses were affected due to a landslide. Immediate assistance, including relief materials and tarpaulins, is being provided to the affected residents. In Darrang's Dalgaon-Kharupetia Town (Ward No-1), waterlogging has disrupted daily life, causing hardships for the residents. A similar situation has arisen in Kokrajhar's Dotma-Fakiragram MB area, with waterlogging impacting Ward No. 1 and Ward No. 3. The incessant rainfall since June 12 has resulted in waterlogged conditions in Kokrajhar's urban area, affecting Ward No. 1 to 3.