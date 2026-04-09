“Development in Assam means Modi and Himanta,” says BJP candidate Pijush Hazarika

Assam Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Jagiroad Assembly constituency, Pijush Hazarika, on April 9, asserted that the people of Assam support development and stand firmly against illegal immigration.

Addressing the media, Hazarika expressed support for Assamese Muslims while distinguishing them from illegal migrants. “We are in support of Assamese Muslims. Those who have come from Bangladesh illegally, we are against them,” he said, urging voters to participate actively in the democratic process. “I would like to request the people of Assam to come forward and vote for development,” he added.

Hazarika claimed that public sentiment in the state is strongly opposed to illegal immigration, which he said would impact the electoral prospects of the Congress party. “The people of Assam are against the Bangladeshis, invaders, and illegal migrants, and that is why Congress will not get votes,” he stated.

Launching a sharp attack on the opposition, the BJP leader accused Congress of attempting to influence voters through unfair means. “This is Congress’s old practice of distributing money and liquor to influence people,” he alleged. He also predicted further defections from the Congress party in the coming days.

Targeting Congress leader Pawan Khera, Hazarika dismissed the allegations made against the family of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as baseless. “Pawan Khera is a useless person. His claims turned out to be false. There were spelling errors—one was ‘Sharma’ and the other ‘Sarma’. When we questioned him, he left Assam and ran away. If his allegations were true, he should have stayed in Assam,” Hazarika said.

Emphasising the BJP’s development agenda, he remarked, “Development in Assam means Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” crediting their leadership for the state’s progress.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is underway, with authorities urging voters to maintain peace and exercise their democratic rights responsibly. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.