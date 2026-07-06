'Development work will be our focus' before politics returns in 2028: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 5 said his government will keep its focus firmly on development for the next two years, indicating that politics will take a back seat until around 2028.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a Cabinet meeting, Sarma said the BJP-led government had secured a strong mandate and would now concentrate on delivering for the people rather than engaging in political battles.

"Election results have given us 102 seats. Our task now is to work for the people. For the first two years, development work will be our focus. From around 2028, perhaps, we can get back to politics," he said.

His remarks came ahead of the budget session of the Assam Assembly, which begins on Monday. State Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah is scheduled to present the state budget on July 10.

Sarma said the budget would outline the government's economic vision for the next five years, based on the promises made in its election manifesto.

"The budget will reflect the five-year plan, based on our election manifesto. It will be our government's economic vision for the next five years," he said.

According to the chief minister, the budget will prioritise agriculture, industry, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), self-help groups, employment generation and renewable energy.

Responding to reports of opposition parties attempting to forge a united front, Sarma dismissed any immediate political challenge, saying the BJP had established a strong foundation in the state.

"BJP cannot be shaken in Assam for the next 25 years, such strong foundations have been laid," he added.