Developmental neglect persists in Hamukjan Gaon Panchayat under Assam's Margherita constituency

Residents of Wards 6, 8 and 9 under Hamukjan Gaon Panchayat in the Assam's 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency have alleged prolonged developmental neglect, claiming that basic civic issues remain unresolved despite multiple terms of BJP governance.

Locals pointed out that the BJP-led “double-engine” government at both the Centre and the state has failed to address key concerns, including poor road conditions, lack of proper drainage and sewerage systems, delays in housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and inadequate implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

According to residents, the BJP has been in power at the Centre for three terms, in the state for two terms, and in the local constituency as well, yet the situation in the area has seen little improvement.

Questioning the government’s development narrative, locals said the slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” has not translated into real change on the ground.

With elections nearing, residents are now raising concerns over whether their long-standing issues will finally be addressed or continue to remain neglected.