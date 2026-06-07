Devotees flock to Assam's Kamakhya Temple ahead of Ambubachi Mela 2026

A large number of devotees thronged the sacred Kamakhya Temple on June 7 to offer prayers to Goddess Kamakhya ahead of the annual Ambubachi Mela, one of the most significant religious gatherings in Northeast India.

According to temple priest Kabindra Prasad, this year's Ambubachi Mela will commence on June 22 at 9:08 pm and continue until June 26. Following the completion of special rituals on June 26, the temple will reopen for devotees to offer prayers and seek darshan.

"The Ambubachi Mela this year will begin on June 22 at 9:08 pm. On June 26, after the special puja, darshan will be conducted for all devotees. The Mela Committee is making all necessary preparations," the priest said.

Held annually at Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills, the four-day festival marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya and is often referred to as the "Mahakumbh of the East." During the observance, the temple's sanctum sanctorum remains closed for three days as it is believed that the Goddess undergoes her menstrual period. Ritual worship, cooking and agricultural activities are traditionally suspended during this time.

On the fourth day, the temple doors reopen, attracting lakhs of devotees, saints, sadhus and pilgrims from across the country.

Visitors arriving ahead of the festival described the spiritual atmosphere as deeply fulfilling. Vipul, a devotee from Hyderabad, said he experienced a unique sense of positive energy and inner satisfaction during his visit.

Another devotee, Nandini Kaur, said the darshan brought her peace and expressed hope that Goddess Kamakhya would bless all devotees and fulfil their wishes.

Authorities and the Mela Committee are coordinating arrangements to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims expected during the festival.