President Droupadi Murmu while addressing a civic reception hosted by the Assam government in Guwahati remarked on a famous statement made by the general of Ahom kingdom, Lachit Borphukan, "Dexot koi momai dangor nohoy".

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses a civic reception hosted by Government of Assam in Guwahati https://t.co/3TFy8iQ74E — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 13, 2022

Along similar lines, the President also said that this year also marked the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan and one must remember that nothing is bigger than the nation.

Further, she remarked that in 1999, an award after the Ahom braveheart Lachit Borphukan was introduced in the National Defense Academy, Pune.

Further, the President said that she has witnessed a diversified culture of Assam which is being portrayed in the entire India.

President Murmu also stressed the need to promote a knowledge-based society and the importance of technological solutions to the problems of the country.

On the other hand, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Supercomputing facility Param Kamrupa and the laboratory for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati.

"I am told that there is another supercomputer Param-Ishan that was deployed here in 2016. I have been informed that supercomputing facilities are being set up under the National Supercomputing Mission started in 2015", the President of India added.

Notably, the Mission aims to make India one of the world leaders in supercomputing and enhance India’s capability in solving challenging problems of national and global importance.

The President also inaugurated of a Medical College and Hospital at Dhubri and laid the foundation stones for two Zonal Institutes of the National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh, Assam and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

In a tweet, the President wrote, "I urge the science and technology institutes of the country to promote greater research and development so that India can be a leader in technological innovations, beneficial for the larger good of the society".