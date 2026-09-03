DGBR reviews strategic road infrastructure development under project Brahmank in Arunachal Pradesh

The Director General Border Roads (DGBR) visited Project Brahmank on September 2, 2026, to review the progress of ongoing strategic road and infrastructure development works in the Shi-Yomi and Siang Valley regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the visit, Chief Engineer, Project Brahmank, Pankaj Goyal, briefed the DGBR on the progress of various projects involving the construction, improvement and maintenance of strategic road infrastructure in the region.

A detailed presentation covered the progress achieved, challenges being faced on the ground and measures being undertaken to ensure timely completion of the projects.

The DGBR also interacted with officers, subordinate staff and personnel of Project Brahmank and reviewed the quality and pace of construction activities. He stressed the importance of completing projects within stipulated timelines while maintaining high standards of quality, safety and workmanship.

Particular attention was given to the challenges posed by the region's difficult terrain, adverse weather conditions and logistical constraints. The DGBR appreciated the dedication of BRO personnel working in challenging conditions to develop critical infrastructure in the border areas.

During discussions with the project leadership, the DGBR issued necessary guidance for expediting critical works and ensuring optimum utilisation of available resources.

The Border Roads Organisation reiterated its commitment to strengthening strategic connectivity and maintaining vital infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh's remote and border regions. Besides strategic importance, improved road connectivity is also expected to support socio-economic development and accessibility for local communities.

The visit also provided an opportunity to undertake a comprehensive assessment of ongoing works and identify areas requiring greater attention. Project Brahmank personnel reaffirmed their commitment to completing assigned projects within the stipulated timeframe and maintaining the required standards.

The DGBR's visit further encouraged the personnel engaged in the projects and reinforced the BRO's focus on strengthening strategic connectivity and infrastructure across the Shi-Yomi and Siang Valley regions of Arunachal Pradesh.