The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Zonal Unit, reportedly conducted coordinated searches and vehicle interceptions across Guwahati, Delhi, Dhupguri and Greater Noida on October 14 as part of an investigation into the suspected transportation and trading of Vimal Pan Masala without proper invoices and payment of applicable taxes.

The operation, reportedly led by Additional Director General Rajiv Garg, began early Wednesday with the interception of two vehicles bearing registration numbers NL 01AD 7495 and RJ09GD3923 in the Dhupguri area. The vehicles were travelling from Delhi towards Guwahati and were suspected of carrying pan masala consignments without the required tax documentation.

Following the interception, DGGI teams reportedly searched the residences of transporters Mohit Bakshi and Sameer Bakshi in Delhi’s Model Town area. Documents and other materials were reportedly recovered during the searches, which investigators are examining for leads into the alleged supply chain and suspected tax evasion. The exact amount of the suspected tax liability has not been officially established.

The operation was subsequently extended to Guwahati, where officials reportedly intercepted five more vehicles carrying Vimal Pan Masala in the Railway Station–Azara area. Investigators are examining the consignments and related documents to establish the origin, ownership, movement and intended distribution of the goods.

Searches were also reportedly conducted at premises associated with traders Kamlesh Tiwari, Anuj Tiwari and Munna Tiwari, along with several godowns allegedly linked to the business network. The searches are aimed at tracing the distribution chain and determining whether the transactions were properly accounted for under the GST framework.

In Greater Noida, DGGI teams reportedly searched manufacturing facilities associated with JB Industries and BG Tobacco. Investigators are expected to examine production records, dispatch details, invoices and stock movements to identify any discrepancies and establish whether tax regulations were violated.

As of Wednesday, the estimated value of the goods and vehicles seized or detained during the operation was reported to be around Rs 7 crore. The figure remains provisional and may change as officials complete stock verification and valuation. The total suspected tax evasion has not yet been officially quantified.

The operation spans multiple locations and appears to focus on the transportation, storage and distribution of pan masala consignments. Searches and verification were reportedly continuing at several premises at the time of publication.

The allegations against the individuals and businesses concerned remain subject to verification. Further details on the seizures, suspected tax liability and findings of the investigation are awaited from the authorities.