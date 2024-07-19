DGP GP Singh has clarified the details of the militant clash at the Assam-Manipur border in Cachar district on July 17 and assured the public of continued security efforts.

Singh provided an update on the operation that resulted in the neutralization of three militants. “We will persist in our efforts to secure every corner of Assam,” Singh stated. “After more than three decades, there have been no fatalities among civilians or security personnel due to militant violence in 2023 and 2024. Our goal is to maintain this record.”

The clash began around 4:30 PM on Krishnapur Road under Kachudharam Police Station, following credible intelligence on militant activity. A police team intercepted an autorickshaw with three suspects—Lallungawi Hmar (21), Lalbikung Hmar (33), and Joshua (35)—who were found with an AK-47 rifle, a single-barrel rifle, a pistol, and live ammunition.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed the presence of additional militants in Bhuban Hills, prompting a special operation led by ASP HQ, local police, and AG commandos. As the team advanced, they encountered a fierce gunfight with militants entrenched in the hills. Despite wearing bulletproof vests and helmets, the three apprehended militants sustained fatal injuries and were later declared dead at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

Meanwhile, six to seven militants managed to escape into the dense forest. A follow-up search operation recovered another AK-47 rifle, live ammunition, and several empty casings. The area has been secured and efforts are underway to locate the fleeing militants.