Assam DGP GP Singh pointed out the improved conviction rate of the state in the Crime Conference at the Police Headquarters in Guwahati. According to him, the conviction rate of Assam increased from 13.5 percent in 2022 to 21.84 percent up to July 2024. It is the ongoing judicial reforms and investigation improvement that have brought this effectiveness, said Singh.



"We are seeing serious improvements in the investigation processes of crimes. The rise in conviction rates itself underlines our commitments towards enhancing judicial efficiency and deliver justice to all effectively. Our efforts are incessant to further improve these metrics and retain public trust in the system," GP Singh said.

Singh also disclosed a gradual increase in the submission of charge sheets, with 64.56 percent cases charge-sheeted in the first half of 2024 as compared to 52.60 percent in 2023. This rise indicates a positive trend in the state's law enforcement and judicial practices.