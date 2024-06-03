The mysterious death of Tarali Konch, a newly married woman in Dhemaji Khublia, has sparked a wave of investigations, revealing disturbing details about her life and marriage. Tarali, who was 17 years old, had been married to Ramesh Gogoi and that is now being scrutinized as a child marriage.

The investigation gained momentum after Tarali’s mother filed a case at Dhemaji Sadar police station, accusing Gogoi of child marriage. Despite this, both Tarali's mother and brother have been accused of inaction, even after the case was registered.

This inaction extended to the local village guard, who also allegedly did not respond to a written complaint filed by Tarali's mother regarding the illegal marriage.

Tragically, Tarali's untimely death has been linked to these failures, prompting the Dhemaji police to take swift action. Ramesh Gogoi, who had been absconding following the incident, was arrested last night. The circumstances surrounding Tarali's death are still under investigation, with her body sent to Assam Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination this afternoon.

Adding to the complexity of the case, Tarali’s elder sister has come forward with grave accusations, alleging that Tarali was raped by her drug-addict husband and his friend in what she believes to be a premeditated murder. The family is demanding a thorough probe to uncover the truth behind Tarali's death and ensure justice is served.