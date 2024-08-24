Tafazul Islam, prime accused in the Dhing gang rape case attempted to flee police custody by jumping into a nearby waterbody during an investigation today. This happened while officers escorted Islam to the crime scene for further inquiry.

Fearing that Islam might have drowned after jumping into the water, the police launched an operation to search the water area instantaneously. Rescue teams are still on high alert and are searching the area in search of the suspect.



Islam was arrested on August 23, following an intensive investigation which identified him as one of the three men involved in the brutal gang rape. An effort is still on to catch the other two perpetrators.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had told earlier on August 23 that no new laws against women are needed and existing ones, along with police firepower are more than enough for the same. "In Dhing and several other places, such atrocities on women are happening. After the Lok Sabha election, certain sections have increased these activities," CM Sarma said and added that stringent action would be taken against the accused in the Dhing case.

( Corrigendum: Indiatodayne.in used an incorrect picture of the accused. The error is regretted. )