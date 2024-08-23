Police have arrested Tafazul Islam, one of the three men accused in the brutal gangrape case in Dhing. Islam’s arrest follows an intensive investigation that identified him among the suspects. Efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining two perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has linked the rise in crimes like the Dhing rape to areas where indigenous Assamese people have become minorities. "In areas where indigenous Assamese people have become minorities, crimes like this Dhing rape have risen; we must identify our real enemies," Sarma said, highlighting the need for vigilance in these regions.

The Dhing rape case, which has shocked the state, involves three unidentified men who reportedly arrived on a motorcycle attacked and raped a minor girl as she was returning from tuition. The assailants abandoned her in a forest, where she was later found by locals and rushed to Dhing FRU before being referred to Nagaon due to her critical condition.

In response, the Dhing Regional Students’ Union has announced a complete shutdown of the area until the remaining suspects are apprehended. Shops, markets, and educational institutions will remain closed as police and paramilitary forces maintain security.

Assam Director-General of Police GP Singh visited Dhing today and said that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. "We will crack the case and take it to its logical conclusion," Singh assured pledging the police’s dedication to the safety of women and girls.