Dhole returns to Assam's Kaziranga National Park–Karbi Anglong landscape after years

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23 highlighted the return of the Dhole to the Kaziranga National Park–Karbi Anglong landscape, describing it as a major ecological milestone and a sign of successful conservation efforts in Assam.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the Dhole, a silent and highly efficient predator, had once roamed freely across the forests of the region before gradually disappearing from the landscape.

He stated that continuous efforts to protect and expand forest cover, strengthen habitat connectivity and clear encroached forest lands have helped create conditions favourable for wildlife revival.

According to the Chief Minister, the species’ return has been documented through conservation monitoring over the past few years beginning with a lone camera trap image recorded in 2022, followed by direct sightings and now confirmation of an entire pack in 2026.

Sarma noted that the return of an apex predator such as the Dhole indicates a healthier ecosystem, improved forest connectivity and stronger biodiversity conservation outcomes.

The development is being seen as an important indicator of ecological recovery in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape, which serves as a critical wildlife corridor in Assam.