Dhubri administration orders temporary surrender of licensed firearms ahead of Assam Assembly elections

In a move to ensure peaceful and fair polls, the Dhubri District Administration has directed all licensed firearm holders in the district to temporarily surrender their weapons ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections.

Acting on instructions from the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak has ordered that all arms be deposited at the nearest police stations within seven days of the order.

The directive, a standard election security measure, aims to prevent potential misuse of firearms, maintain public order, and avoid intimidation during the electoral process. Authorities have warned that non-compliance will attract strict legal action under the law.

The administration and police have urged residents to cooperate fully and obtain proper receipts when depositing their arms, which can be retrieved after the elections conclude.