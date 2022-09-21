Continuing on the tradition of creating aesthetically beautiful and environment-friendly Durga idols, artisan Pradip Kumar Ghosh from Assam’s Dhubri district, has once again grabbed headlines and gained immense popularity by making Durga idols using natural products.

Engaged in a decade-long profession of idol making, artisan Pradip Kumar Ghosh is creating Durga idols out of coir also called coconut fiber.

Explaining the process of extracting the coir from the coconut fiber and converting them into beautiful idols, Ghosh said that he has used 100 coconuts from which the fiber was extracted and coiled with one another.

The idols are 4-and-a-half feet tall and 3 feet wide, and are in the process of completion.

While speaking to the media, Ghosh said, “I believe my idols would be sustainable to the environment and would serve as a medium to spread this message of saving the environment.”

The artisan has used various waste materials like sugarcane waste, discarded cycle tubes, plastic bottles and out-of-order home lighting systems to infuse life into the idols.

He further stated that the growth of mobile connectivity has affected coconut production highly, particularly in the Dhubri district.

“This idol will definitely generate awareness of the environmental change,” added Ghosh who is a renowned artist from the district.

Since 1992, the artist has been engaged in making various types of Durga idols including sculptures of freedom fighters and other well-known faces with various materials.