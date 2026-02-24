Dhubri ASO Dipankar Gupta suspended following P&RD Commissioner’s order

In a significant administrative development, the Commissioner of Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD), Assam, Jalli Keerthi, has placed Dipankar Gupta, Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO), under immediate suspension.

The suspension order, issued on February 22, 2026, under Memo No. 762197/DFA/1647982-A, follows a government directive and invokes Rule 6(1)(a) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964. Gupta, who was earlier posted at Dhubri Zilla Parishad and later attached to Sribhumi Zilla Parishad, will remain headquartered in Dhubri district during the period of suspension to facilitate departmental proceedings.

As per the order, he will be entitled to subsistence allowance in accordance with F.R. 53(ii).



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The action comes in the backdrop of allegations that surfaced in June 2025 concerning irregularities linked to the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Dhubri. Gupta had faced accusations of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and allegedly demanding commissions from beneficiaries for clearance of schemes under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and other rural development initiatives.

Following public criticism and media scrutiny, he was transferred to Sribhumi in July 2025, though concerns were raised as his salary continued to be drawn from Dhubri.

With the suspension now in effect, the state government has initiated formal departmental proceedings. Officials indicated that the move reflects a strict approach toward alleged administrative misconduct and signals the continuation of a detailed inquiry into the matter.