The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dhubri district headquarters held a press conference on Thursday, March 13, expressing strong support for the Assam Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.



During the conference, BJP Dhubri district president Ranjit Kumar Roy hailed the budget as development-oriented and widely acceptable, emphasizing its focus on women empowerment, youth development, education, and industrialization. He described it as a strategic roadmap for Assam’s self-reliance and holistic growth.



Dhubri Municipality Chairman Dr. Debamoy Sanyal also welcomed the budget, highlighting the inclusion of Dhubri district in various developmental provisions. He expressed confidence that effective implementation would position Assam among the top-performing states in India in terms of economic and social progress.



The conference saw the presence of several senior BJP functionaries, including Biswajit Roy, district vice-presidents Ranjita Agarwala and Debaprasad Singh, among others. The gathering underscored the party’s commitment to supporting the government’s vision for a prosperous Assam.