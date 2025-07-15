Dhubri BJP organises mega road march to applaud Assam CM’s anti-encroachment initiative

The Dhubri District unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a large-scale road march on Monday, expressing deep appreciation for Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s robust anti-encroachment policy.

The rally, which began at the local BJP office and concluded at Pachanmore, drew hundreds of enthusiastic party supporters and residents, all united in support of the state government’s decisive efforts to reclaim illegally encroached government lands.

Former Golakganj MLA Ashwini Roy, addressing the gathering, praised the government's “bold steps” and asserted that the march was aimed at acknowledging the state’s success in protecting public lands, particularly in regions that have historically faced encroachment-related challenges.

Ranjit Kumar Roy, President of the BJP Dhubri District, remarked that the rally reflects widespread public approval of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government’s land protection initiatives. He called the anti-encroachment drive a “landmark achievement” and affirmed that the BJP’s Dhubri unit fully stands by the Chief Minister’s vision.

The event saw active participation from several key leaders including Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, and Nirmalya Paul, along with many other grassroots workers. All echoed sentiments highlighting Dr. Sarma’s “visionary and courageous leadership” in tackling illegal occupation of government land.

Chants like “Encroachment on indigenous land will not be tolerated,” and “Protecting indigenous lives is our pledge,” reverberated through the streets, reinforcing the BJP’s narrative of defending indigenous rights and state assets.