On the auspicious occasion of the Bharatiya janata party 's 42nd foundation day, the district BJP hoisted the party flag in the dhubri district BJP office.

"This year's foundation day has become very important for us, we are celebrating 75 years of independence, this is a major occasion for inspiration," said Prosenjit Dutta, the BJP's Dhubri district president.

In this regard, a rally was held in the town area led by the BJP's Dhubri district president Prosenjit Dutta, who was joined by other district BJP leaders and party workers.

"We are constantly working for the welfare of the district under the leadership of chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma. I wish all party workers a happy foundation day," said Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, former party president.

Bharatiya Janata Party on April 06 is celebrating its 42nd foundation day across the country. Union Minister and Party’s senior leader Hardeep Singh Puri hoisted the BJP flag at his residence in Delhi. Speaking on this occasion, Union Minister said, “PM Modi-led Government has given a new definition of governance in the last 8 years.”