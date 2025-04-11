The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued a show-cause notice to Abedur Zaman, the President of the Dhubri District Congress Committee (DCC), over allegations of misconduct and violation of party protocols.

The notice, issued by Nripendra Thakuria, Vice President of the APCC and Chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee, accuses Zaman - also known as Zewel - of multiple serious charges, ranging from unauthorised nomination distribution to issuing threats and disrespectful remarks against senior party leaders.

According to the notice, Zaman is accused of illegally distributing party nominations without prior consultation or approval from the officially constituted selection committee.

Furthermore, he is alleged to have accepted money from non-selected candidates in exchange for nominations—actions that, if true, represent a grave breach of party ethics and constitutional provisions.

The controversy escalated further with allegations that, during a phone call on the morning of April 11, Zaman made objectionable remarks against APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah and AICC General Secretary (in-charge of Assam), Jitendra Singh. The notice quotes Zaman as saying, “Who is Bhupen Borah and Jitendra Singh, whom I don’t know and am not bound to obey... Rokybul Hussain MP is my leader and high command. I will work as per his instruction.”

The notice demands a point-wise explanation from Zaman within one hour, warning that failure to comply will result in strict disciplinary action. The incident has stirred tension within party ranks in Dhubri, with many awaiting the outcome of this disciplinary inquiry. Party insiders say this could signal a major shake-up in the district leadership.