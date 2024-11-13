In a major dugout, widespread corruption was highlighted by the public in Dhubri district in the name of implementing the pending material liability of MGNREGA scheme for the year 2023-24 under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

As per an order issued on October 22, by Jalli Keerthi, commissioner of Panchayat and Rural Development department, Vide Letter No. E-407041/DFA/894476-A to the respective district programme coordinator MGNREGA, related to the release of pending material component MGNREGA.

It may be mentioned that a total of Rs 5 crore 44 lakh 28 thousand has been released for pending material liability of MGNREGA scheme work for the year 2023-24 in 14 Development Blocks of Dhubri district on behalf of the State's Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

In order to make up the MGNREGA scheme's expenses for the year 2023-24, a significant sum of money has allegedly been embezzled under the MGNREGA system under the leadership of Sanjit Bharali, the Block Development Officer of the Gauripur Development Block in the district of Dhubri, under the name of pending material liability, according to credible sources.



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According to the complaint, the Gauripur Development Block now has around Rs 10 lakh in deposits, where there are allegations of rampant corruption and irregularities in many works of the MGNREGA scheme 2023-24, despite that the amount had been released to Gauripur Development Block of the district.

In addition, in the development sector, a section of vendors have expressed their anger against Sanjit Bharali, Block Development Officer of Gauripur Development Block, for the fact that the money for the work of 2020-21 under the MGNREGA scheme was not given to the lender and vendor.

Meanwhile, the Block Development Officer of Gauripur Development Block, Sanjit Bharali, has been alleged by the public that he is indulged in extreme corruption in the Development Block, a section of the people of Gauripur Development Block area submitted a written complaint letter against BDO, Bharali, to the assistant chief secretary of the State's Panchayat and Rural Development Department on November 11, 2024.

According to the complaint, huge embezzlement of funds took place by manipulating fake bills worth about Rs 10 lakh of the Admin Fund of the 15th Finance Commission including repair work of Howrarpar Panchayat office under 15th Finance Commission for the financial year 2020-21 and the construction of boundary wall of the Chutka village graveyard in the Chagolchora Part-III area of Adabari village Panchayat under the 15th Finance Commission has been of poor quality and there have been serious irregularities in those works.

In this case, a section of people have made several complaints and demanded several times to the higher authorities of the department to investigate the work of those schemes, despite the fact that the MGNREGA scheme in Gauripur Development Block of Dhubri, the work of the 15th Finance Commission and embezzlement of the scheme funds which have been made.