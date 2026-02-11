Dhubri Customs faces transparency questions over seized areca nut destruction

A cloud of uncertainty has emerged in Dhubri as the Customs Department remains tight-lipped about the disposal site of nearly 20 tonnes of seized areca nuts (supari), reportedly being moved for destruction from a rented godown in Tetultola area of the town on February 11.

The consignment, accumulated over the past five years through various anti-smuggling operations in the district, is believed to largely comprise “Burmese supari” allegedly smuggled across international borders before being intercepted by authorities.

While the process of transporting the seized areca nuts from the godown has begun, Customs officials have declined to disclose the designated location where the contraband will be destroyed. A department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the 20-tonne haul represents seizures made over several operations but did not elaborate on the reason behind withholding details of the disposal site.

The absence of official clarification has sparked concern among sections of the local community. Environmental observers point out that the destruction of such a large quantity of organic material, whether through burning or burial, must adhere to prescribed pollution control and environmental safety norms.

Residents and environmental advocates have urged the authorities to ensure transparency in the disposal process and to confirm that all legal and ecological safeguards are being strictly followed.